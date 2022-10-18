See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Connor Telles, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (109)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Connor Telles, MD

Dr. Connor Telles, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Telles works at Sierra Pacific Orthopedics in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Upper Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Telles' Office Locations

    Sierra Pacific Orthopaedic Center Medical Group Inc
    1270 E SPRUCE AVE, Fresno, CA 93720 (559) 256-5200
    Sierra Pacific Orthopedics
    1630 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 (559) 256-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Upper Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Upper Back Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (103)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 18, 2022
    Questions were answered quickly as can be (weekends excluded) which I felt was helpful through this surgery process.
    Kim Ghosoph — Oct 18, 2022
    About Dr. Connor Telles, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053595280
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Mary's Spine Center
    • Yale Univeristy School Of Medicine
    • Yale University
    • Dartmouth College
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Connor Telles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Telles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Telles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Telles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Telles works at Sierra Pacific Orthopedics in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Telles’s profile.

    Dr. Telles has seen patients for Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Upper Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Telles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    109 patients have reviewed Dr. Telles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Telles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Telles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Telles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.