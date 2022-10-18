Overview of Dr. Connor Telles, MD

Dr. Connor Telles, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Telles works at Sierra Pacific Orthopedics in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Upper Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.