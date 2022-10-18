Dr. Connor Telles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Telles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Connor Telles, MD
Overview of Dr. Connor Telles, MD
Dr. Connor Telles, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Telles' Office Locations
Sierra Pacific Orthopaedic Center Medical Group Inc1270 E SPRUCE AVE, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 256-5200
Sierra Pacific Orthopedics1630 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 256-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Questions were answered quickly as can be (weekends excluded) which I felt was helpful through this surgery process.
About Dr. Connor Telles, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1053595280
Education & Certifications
- St. Mary's Spine Center
- Yale Univeristy School Of Medicine
- Yale University
- Dartmouth College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Telles has seen patients for Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Upper Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Telles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
