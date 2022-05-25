Dr. Blanco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conor Blanco, DO
Overview of Dr. Conor Blanco, DO
Dr. Conor Blanco, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ.
Dr. Blanco's Office Locations
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 673-7251Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blanco?
I went to see Dr. Blanco for my 1 st appointment this past week, and I would highly recommend him to my friends and family, he was very attentive and took his time to explain things to me and my husband & also to listen and answer all my questions, his office staff was also very helpful & as I left his office, they called & schedule my two other necessary tests in the same day at other locations, I was able to do all my appointments on the same day, Highly recommend
About Dr. Conor Blanco, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1770978025
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.