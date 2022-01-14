Dr. Dolehide has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conor Dolehide, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Conor Dolehide, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Dolehide works at
Locations
Rush University Medical Center1653 W Congress Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (888) 352-7874
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dolehide is an excellent doctor. He is the best dermatologist I have ever seen - extremely smart, kind, and always listens to my concerns. I am so happy I found him! His staff at Dolehide Dermatology is extremely kind as well. It was very easy to schedule and pay my bills. Seemed like a high tech office up to date on all the technology as well. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Conor Dolehide, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1992098735
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolehide accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.

Dr. Dolehide has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolehide on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
