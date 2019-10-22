Dr. Conor McGraw, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGraw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Conor McGraw, DMD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Conor McGraw, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gallatin, TN.
Dr. McGraw works at
Dental Care at Gorden Crossing2069 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 553-6855Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I would 100% recommend this office and Dr. McGraw. The staff is very polite and takes the time to explain what needs to be done. The office is nice and kept very clean. Dr. McGraw is easy to talk to, explains everything in detail and makes you feel comfortable. I had my teeth cleaned by the hygienist, which seemed very knowledgeable. Dr. McGraw filled two of my cavities on my front teeth and they look great! He and his assistant took the time to make them look just right. Overall was a great experience.
- Indiana University
Dr. McGraw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McGraw using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McGraw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGraw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGraw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.