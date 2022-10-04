Overview

Dr. Conrad Cox, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cox works at Conrad A. Cox, M.D., FACP, FACG in Lakewood, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.