Dr. Conrad Cox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Conrad Cox, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cox works at
Locations
-
1
Conrad A. Cox M.d Inc.5750 Downey Ave Ste 303, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 461-8584
-
2
Greater Long Beach Endoscopy Center3833 Worsham Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 426-2606
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cox has been very professional and helpful with me and my wife every time we see him. He listens very well, answers our questions patiently, and explains our conditions very well. I would recommend him to my family members and friends.
About Dr. Conrad Cox, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851338941
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cox speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.