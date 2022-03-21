Dr. Conrad Giles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Conrad Giles, MD
Overview of Dr. Conrad Giles, MD
Dr. Conrad Giles, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 66 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital.
Dr. Giles works at
Dr. Giles' Office Locations
-
1
Wayne State University Physician Group26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 60, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 594-6702Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Children's Eye Care PC3901 Beaubien St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-3937TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Kresge Eye Institute4717 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 577-8900Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
4
Dmc3990 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-2647
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Giles?
Great My son has been seen by Dr. Giles since he was 4 yrs old. I went last year and had a good experience as well.
About Dr. Conrad Giles, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 66 years of experience
- English
- 1164462057
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giles accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giles works at
Dr. Giles has seen patients for Exotropia, Heterophoria and Exophoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Giles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.