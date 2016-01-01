Overview of Dr. Conrad Maitland, MD

Dr. Conrad Maitland, MD is an Urology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.



Dr. Maitland works at Sherwood Medical Center in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.