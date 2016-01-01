See All Urologists in Detroit, MI
Dr. Conrad Maitland, MD

Urology
4.5 (4)
Map Pin Small Detroit, MI
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Conrad Maitland, MD

Dr. Conrad Maitland, MD is an Urology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.

Dr. Maitland works at Sherwood Medical Center in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maitland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sherwood Medical Center
    7441 W 7 Mile Rd, Detroit, MI 48221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 864-4452
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Prostate Cyst
Polyuria
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Prostate Cyst

Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Conrad Maitland, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952379430
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sinai Grace Hosp/sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Conrad Maitland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maitland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maitland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maitland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maitland works at Sherwood Medical Center in Detroit, MI. View the full address on Dr. Maitland’s profile.

    Dr. Maitland has seen patients for Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maitland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Maitland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maitland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maitland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maitland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

