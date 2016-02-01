Dr. Conrad Maulfair, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maulfair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Conrad Maulfair, DO
Overview
Dr. Conrad Maulfair, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus.
Locations
Maulfair Medical Center5925 Tilghman St Ste 90, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions
Maulfair Medical Center2970 Corporate Ct Ste 1, Orefield, PA 18069 Directions (610) 682-2104
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maulfair?
Dr. Maulfair has an excellent bedside manner and cares deeply about each individual's ability to heal. He goes above and beyond any other doctor in providing explanations of test results and the reasons. He provides follow up phone calls to ensure that the patient is doing well after treatment. I highly recommend this physician who can provide healing for any autoimmune or other disease. Like a detective he will find underlying causes of symptoms and provide treatment that will heal not harm.
About Dr. Conrad Maulfair, DO
- Family Medicine
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1558407924
Education & Certifications
- Allentown Osteopathic Hospital
- Garden City Michigan
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maulfair has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maulfair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Maulfair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maulfair.
