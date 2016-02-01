See All Family Doctors in Allentown, PA
Dr. Conrad Maulfair, DO

Family Medicine
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
60 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Conrad Maulfair, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus.

Dr. Maulfair works at Maulfair Medical Center in Allentown, PA with other offices in Orefield, PA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maulfair Medical Center
    5925 Tilghman St Ste 90, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Maulfair Medical Center
    2970 Corporate Ct Ste 1, Orefield, PA 18069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 682-2104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus

Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing

Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chelation Therapy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Arterial Disease Chevron Icon
Nutrition Support for Cancer Patients Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 01, 2016
Dr. Maulfair has an excellent bedside manner and cares deeply about each individual's ability to heal. He goes above and beyond any other doctor in providing explanations of test results and the reasons. He provides follow up phone calls to ensure that the patient is doing well after treatment. I highly recommend this physician who can provide healing for any autoimmune or other disease. Like a detective he will find underlying causes of symptoms and provide treatment that will heal not harm.
Douglassville, PA — Feb 01, 2016
About Dr. Conrad Maulfair, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 60 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1558407924
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Allentown Osteopathic Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Garden City Michigan
Internship
Medical Education
  • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Conrad Maulfair, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Maulfair has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Maulfair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Maulfair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maulfair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maulfair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

