Dr. Conrad Maulfair, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus.



Dr. Maulfair works at Maulfair Medical Center in Allentown, PA with other offices in Orefield, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

