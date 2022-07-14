Dr. Conrad Speece, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speece is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Conrad Speece, DO
Overview
Dr. Conrad Speece, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10534 Garland Rd # B, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 321-8887
-
2
Speece Family Medicine1910 La Prada Pkwy, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (214) 321-2673
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Speece is like a shaman or a magician of healing. He has cured me of back pain, and many other friends and family of mine as well. This is the least amount of money you will spend, for the maximum amount of relief and healing, possible. Don't let anyone cut on you until you go see Dr. Speece or his daughter.
About Dr. Conrad Speece, DO
- Family Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1225066889
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Speece has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Speece has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Speece. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speece.
