Dr. Conrad Tobert, MD
Overview of Dr. Conrad Tobert, MD
Dr. Conrad Tobert, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They completed their residency with University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics (GME)
Dr. Tobert's Office Locations
Spectrum Health Medical Group4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-7333
SHMG Urologic Oncology145 Michigan St NE Ste 5500, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-7333
SHMG Urology - West Pavilion6105 Wilson Ave SW # 101, Wyoming, MI 49418 Directions (616) 267-7333
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Just the doctor you want handling your bladder cancer. Excellent surgeon, compassionate, communicates and answers questions thoroughly. Staff is also excellent and very competent. Very grateful for him and his staff.
About Dr. Conrad Tobert, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics (GME)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tobert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tobert accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tobert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.