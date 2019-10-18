Dr. Tseng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conrad Tseng, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Conrad Tseng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore.
Dr. Tseng works at
Conrad Tseng MD Inc.99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 107, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 659-8824
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
It has been a long time since I've had the experience of having such a caring doctor...Not one that just hands you a prescription but one who looks to discover the underlying problem. He definitely goes the extra mile for his patients. Highly recommend him and feel very grateful he is handling my medical needs and finding assisting in finding the underlying problem that needs to be addressed.
About Dr. Conrad Tseng, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1013924455
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
Dr. Tseng speaks Chinese and Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tseng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tseng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.