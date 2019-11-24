Overview of Dr. Conrad Yu, MD

Dr. Conrad Yu, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Yu works at Nevada Orthopedic and Spine Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.