Dr. Conrad Yu, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.4 (29)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Conrad Yu, MD

Dr. Conrad Yu, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Yu works at Nevada Orthopedic and Spine Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nevada Orthopedic & Spine Center
    7455 W Washington Ave Ste 160, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 258-3773
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Hand Fracture
Trigger Finger
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Adhesive Capsulitis
Bursitis
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Wrist Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Wrist
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Pain
Fracture Care
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hand Conditions
Hand Neuropathy
Hand Pain
Humerus Fracture
Injuries
Internal Derangement of Knee
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Disorders
Myositis Ossificans
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Scoliosis
Shoulder Diseases
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Tendon Injuries
Tendonitis
Wrist Disorders
Wrist Injuries
Wrist Pain
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Conrad Yu, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639178981
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tufts-New England Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • John Dempsey Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Connecticut
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Conrad Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yu works at Nevada Orthopedic and Spine Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Yu’s profile.

    Dr. Yu has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

