Dr. Conrad Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Conrad Yu, MD
Overview of Dr. Conrad Yu, MD
Dr. Conrad Yu, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
-
1
Nevada Orthopedic & Spine Center7455 W Washington Ave Ste 160, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 258-3773MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
- Principal Financial Group
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yu?
He has been my hand ortho Dr. since last year. Very kind, compassionate and sits and listens to you. Sorry that he is leaving Nevada Ortho and Spine.
About Dr. Conrad Yu, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639178981
Education & Certifications
- Tufts-New England Medical Center
- John Dempsey Hospital
- University of Connecticut
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- University of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yu speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.