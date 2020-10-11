Dr. Conrado Tojino, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tojino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Conrado Tojino, DO is an Urology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med &amp; Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med|University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Doctors Urology and Pelvic Health Specialists3624 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 308, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 441-8980Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Doctors Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Hola, lei la informacion y deceo hacer una cita para mi cuñado, Moises Alvarez Tellez.
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Albert Einstein Medical Center|Albert Einstein Medical Center - Philadelphia College|Philadelphia College
- Ks Univ Of Med &amp;amp; Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med|University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Tojino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tojino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tojino has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tojino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Tojino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tojino.
