Dr. Consolacion Cancio-Babu, MD

Anesthesiology
52 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Consolacion Cancio-Babu, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Cancio-Babu works at Robinson, Quinton C III DDS MS in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Robinson Quinton C III DDS MS
    5180 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 730-7961
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Consolacion Cancio-Babu, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • 52 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740289842
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Med Center Hospital|Children's Hospital Of Mi|Memorial Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
