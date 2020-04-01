Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Constance Alexander, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Constance Alexander, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Alexander's Office Locations
Barrier Islands Psychiatry P.A.1620 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
West Ashley Colonoscopy Center1616 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 556-8177
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alexander literally saved my life. I cannot thank her as well as who she brings on board enough. I will continue to see her for as long as I can. I highly recommend her!
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1760493977
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
