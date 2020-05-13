Dr. Constance Anton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Constance Anton, MD
Overview of Dr. Constance Anton, MD
Dr. Constance Anton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Anton works at
Dr. Anton's Office Locations
The Mental Health Center of Western Maryland Inc.1180 Professional Ct, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 791-3220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am long overdue in expressing my gratitude for the excellent psychiatric care that I received from Dr. Constance Anton 30 years ago. I was in dire need for help in getting my life back after developing PTSD in Vietnam (1972). I can tell you my recovery was not easy. It took someone with extraordinary skill and knowledge of psychiatric principles to guide me (without me knowing) through the adjustments that I needed. Those of you who are listening and contemplating psychiatric therapy please know that I wholeheartedly believe that Dr. Anton’s expertise in treating patients with psychiatric problems ranks high among the best. I am one happy camper knowing that I made the right choice in selecting Dr Anton for my therapist. I am also happy knowing that I think of Dr. Anton as a friend.
About Dr. Constance Anton, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anton works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Anton. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.