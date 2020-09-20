See All Plastic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Constance Barone, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Constance Barone, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (119)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Constance Barone, MD

Dr. Constance Barone, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Barone works at Constance M Barone MD FACS in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Pradeep Mohan, MD
Dr. Pradeep Mohan, MD
4.9 (56)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Jeneby, MD
Dr. Thomas Jeneby, MD
4.6 (301)
View Profile

Dr. Barone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Constance M Barone, MD, PLLC
    9502 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-0400
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Skin Laxity
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia
Abdominal Skin Laxity
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 119 ratings
Patient Ratings (119)
5 Star
(100)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(15)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Barone?

Sep 20, 2020
Dr. Barone can do to your face and body what Michelangelo did for Mona Lisa. I am talking a youthful, healthy glow to your skin and a little help with a Brazilian BL to create a perfect ending. Thighs, too, had a nice perk to help alleviate cellulite. Currently undergoing the five sepatate treatments for ultimate results. Thank you, Dr. Barone, for your constant upbeat and professional style. Let's just say the years are getting better and better because of your expertise. Thank you!!! You are the best surgeon in the world!! Sincerely, Happy Patient
— Sep 20, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Constance Barone, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Constance Barone, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barone to family and friends

Dr. Barone's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Barone

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Constance Barone, MD.

About Dr. Constance Barone, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1285636944
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Fellowship
Residency
  • New York University / College of Dentistry
Residency
Internship
  • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Internship
Medical Education
  • MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Smith College
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Constance Barone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Barone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Barone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Barone works at Constance M Barone MD FACS in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Barone’s profile.

119 patients have reviewed Dr. Barone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barone.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Constance Barone, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.