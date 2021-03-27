Dr. George has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Constance George, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Constance George, MD
Dr. Constance George, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George's Office Locations
-
1
Austin Cone Beam Imaging3305 Northland Dr Ste 210, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 454-5716
- 2 4131 Spicewood Springs Rd Ste K7, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 454-5716
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. George?
Dr. George is an exceptional psychiatrist. She really listens and will work WITH you, not just tell you what to do. Is very respectful of patients' autonomy, and individual situations. She is among the best.
About Dr. Constance George, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1639253180
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.