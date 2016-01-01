Overview of Dr. Constance George-Adebayo, MD

Dr. Constance George-Adebayo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Loganville, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. George-Adebayo works at Christ The King Medical Center in Loganville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.