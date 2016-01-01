See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Loganville, GA
Dr. Constance George-Adebayo, MD

Internal Medicine
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Constance George-Adebayo, MD

Dr. Constance George-Adebayo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Loganville, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.

Dr. George-Adebayo works at Christ The King Medical Center in Loganville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. George-Adebayo's Office Locations

    Christ the King Medical Center
    3531 Highway 81, Loganville, GA 30052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 554-8015

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Eastside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Viral Infection
Nausea
Diabetes Counseling
Viral Infection
Nausea

Diabetes Counseling
Viral Infection
Nausea
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Blood Pressure Management
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Emphysema
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
High Cholesterol
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pharyngitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Syncope
Thyroid Goiter
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Stones
Weight Maintenance
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Constance George-Adebayo, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114195302
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Morehouse School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Ibadan / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Constance George-Adebayo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George-Adebayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. George-Adebayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. George-Adebayo works at Christ The King Medical Center in Loganville, GA. View the full address on Dr. George-Adebayo’s profile.

    Dr. George-Adebayo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George-Adebayo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George-Adebayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George-Adebayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

