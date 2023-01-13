Dr. Constance Marks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Constance Marks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Constance Marks, MD
Dr. Constance Marks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Marks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Marks' Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Urology Associates1541 Riverboat Center Dr, Joliet, IL 60431 Directions (815) 409-4930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Silver Cross Office1851 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 250, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 409-4930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Silver Cross Office1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 430, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 726-3110
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Pekin Insurance
- Pipefitters
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marks?
Love Dr.Marks. she is very easy to talk to, and very professional. I felt that she listened to all my concerns and addressed them. She is up to date on all the new procedures.
About Dr. Constance Marks, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831398445
Education & Certifications
- Glickman Urologic Institute, Cleveland Clinic
- Harvard Medical School
- Wake
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marks works at
Dr. Marks has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marks speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.