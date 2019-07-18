Dr. Constance Scott, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Constance Scott, DO
Overview
Dr. Constance Scott, DO is a Dermatologist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Scott works at
Locations
All Seasons Skin and Surgery Center6300 State St Ste 2, Saginaw, MI 48603 Directions (989) 797-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great use of technology tools by staff during intake. Including photos of problem areas. No repetitive questions for patient. Doctor Scott is gentle with a needle and a cutting took. Instructions for wound care very clear. Thanks for taking care of me.
About Dr. Constance Scott, DO
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144331398
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scott speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.