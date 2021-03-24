Dr. Wash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Constance Wash, MD
Overview of Dr. Constance Wash, MD
Dr. Constance Wash, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They completed their residency with University Of Ok College Med Tulsa
Dr. Wash works at
Dr. Wash's Office Locations
Mesilla Valley Hospice299 Montana Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88005 Directions (575) 523-4700
Maria G. Crawley MD LLC2801 Missouri Ave Ste 27, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-3438
Hospital Affiliations
- Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit with Dr.Wash and as soon as I walked into her office I was greeted by her front office staff. I literally sat in her lobby for 5min and was called back for my appointment. The medical assistant who took my vitals was friendly. Dr.Wash was very thorough and listened to all my concerns. She answered all my questions and did not rush me at all. I was extremely happy with my visit and I am so glad I went to her.
About Dr. Constance Wash, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1932148384
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ok College Med Tulsa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wash accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.