Dr. Constance Wash, MD

Hematology
3.3 (21)
Overview of Dr. Constance Wash, MD

Dr. Constance Wash, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They completed their residency with University Of Ok College Med Tulsa

Dr. Wash works at Mesilla Valley Hospice in Las Cruces, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wash's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mesilla Valley Hospice
    299 Montana Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 523-4700
  2. 2
    Maria G. Crawley MD LLC
    2801 Missouri Ave Ste 27, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 522-3438

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center
  • Memorial Medical Center
  • Mountain View Regional Medical Center

Breast Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Breast Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 24, 2021
    This was my first visit with Dr.Wash and as soon as I walked into her office I was greeted by her front office staff. I literally sat in her lobby for 5min and was called back for my appointment. The medical assistant who took my vitals was friendly. Dr.Wash was very thorough and listened to all my concerns. She answered all my questions and did not rush me at all. I was extremely happy with my visit and I am so glad I went to her.
    Jasmine — Mar 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Constance Wash, MD
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wash accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wash works at Mesilla Valley Hospice in Las Cruces, NM. View the full address on Dr. Wash’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

