Dr. Constantin Catalin Boiangiu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Constantin Catalin Boiangiu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Benson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Pima Heart & Vascular335 S Ocotillo Ave, Benson, AZ 85602 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular905 N Bowie Ave, Willcox, AZ 85643 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular77 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular1906 E 11th St, Douglas, AZ 85607 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular1821 N Mastick Way, Nogales, AZ 85621 Directions (520) 838-3540
Tucson Heart Group5140 E Glenn St, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 326-4811
I love Dr Boiangiu! He is such a great, knowledgeable, and caring doctor! He has never failed to refer us to other specialists, who are also very good in their fields. He spends as much time as we need, answered all of our questions. He performed three cardioversions on my husband, the third November 1st, and so far, the AFIB hasn't returned. I can't say enough great things about him, or his staff. We couldn't be more satisfied with the care he's given. I would very highly recommend him!
Dr. Boiangiu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boiangiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boiangiu has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boiangiu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Boiangiu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boiangiu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boiangiu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boiangiu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.