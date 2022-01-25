See All Vascular Surgeons in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Constantine Andrew, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (22)
Map Pin Small Sewell, NJ
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Constantine Andrew, MD

Dr. Constantine Andrew, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital.

Dr. Andrew works at Surgical Group of South Jersey, PA in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Andrew's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Group of South Jersey, PA
    570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 428-7700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Constantine Andrew, MD

  • Vascular Surgery
  • 40 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1992754063
Education & Certifications

  • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
  • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
  • Riverside Regional Medical Center
  • EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
  • Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Virtua Marlton Hospital

