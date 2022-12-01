Overview of Dr. Constantine Balouris, MD

Dr. Constantine Balouris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Balouris works at Balouris Eye Center in Butler, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.