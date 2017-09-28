Dr. Constantine Binas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Binas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Constantine Binas, MD
Overview of Dr. Constantine Binas, MD
Dr. Constantine Binas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Binas' Office Locations
Ob Gyn Associates of Englewood177 N Dean St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-0200Monday9:00am - 2:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Literally the best doctor I've ever had. He is kind, pleasant, and really attentive. Compared to other Gynecologists I have gone to, he is so much gentler, which really makes a difference to me. He is also attends to the whole person. For example, he noticed my elevated blood pressure and recommended I go to a cardiologist--leading to the discovery of a heart defect that needs monitoring. He always follows up in a timely manner. I trust him completely. Can't say enough good things.
About Dr. Constantine Binas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Binas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Binas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Binas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Binas has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Perimenopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Binas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Binas speaks Greek.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Binas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Binas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Binas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Binas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.