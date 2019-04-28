See All Pediatricians in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Constantine Chienku, MD

Pediatrics
3.8 (10)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Constantine Chienku, MD

Dr. Constantine Chienku, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Chienku works at WALK IN MEDICAL CARE in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chienku's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Walk in Medical Care
    12011 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 102, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 385-8378
  2. 2
    Old Town Manassas Medical Center
    9003 Church St, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 365-0397

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 28, 2019
    This is a great doctor! I have been his patient with my 2 year old son. Have to say that he is much better than the pediatrics Near by. I would recommend Dr Chienku to my friends.
    — Apr 28, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Constantine Chienku, MD
    About Dr. Constantine Chienku, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans
    NPI Number
    • 1831139336
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chienku has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chienku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chienku. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chienku.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chienku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chienku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

