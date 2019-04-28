Dr. Chienku has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Constantine Chienku, MD
Overview of Dr. Constantine Chienku, MD
Dr. Constantine Chienku, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Chienku works at
Dr. Chienku's Office Locations
Walk in Medical Care12011 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 102, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 385-8378
Old Town Manassas Medical Center9003 Church St, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 365-0397
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is a great doctor! I have been his patient with my 2 year old son. Have to say that he is much better than the pediatrics Near by. I would recommend Dr Chienku to my friends.
About Dr. Constantine Chienku, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1831139336
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
