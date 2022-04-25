Dr. Constantine Copses, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copses is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Constantine Copses, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Constantine Copses, MD
Dr. Constantine Copses, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Copses' Office Locations
1
Sweetgrass Pediatrics2713 DANTZLER DR, Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 560-5523Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Sweetgrass Pediatrics748 ORANGEBURG RD, Summerville, SC 29483 Directions (843) 487-0767Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Heart Care Bluffton401 N Live Oak Dr Ste C, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 Directions (843) 487-0762
4
Savannah Neurology Specialists, PC12 Farmfield Ave Ste F, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 560-5519
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter has been under his care since the day of her birth. Next month she will be fourteen.
About Dr. Constantine Copses, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1750478772
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
- Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
- Pediatrics
Dr. Copses has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Copses accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Copses has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Copses. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copses.
