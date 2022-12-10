Overview of Dr. Constantine Demetracopoulos, MD

Dr. Constantine Demetracopoulos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Demetracopoulos works at Pediatric Rehabilitation in New York, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT and West Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Ankle Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.