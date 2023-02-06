Dr. Constantine Economus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Economus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Constantine Economus, MD
Overview of Dr. Constantine Economus, MD
Dr. Constantine Economus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Salem Regional Medical Center, Surgical Hospital At Southwoods and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Economus' Office Locations
- 1 7641 Market St Ste 3, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 884-2400
Jyotindra P. Shah M.d. Inc.1026 Boardman Canfield Rd, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 884-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Salem Regional Medical Center
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very very quick at getting to the issue & solution! He does all testing & schedules them without much wait time in between for YOUR needs. He does everything he can to handle YOUR situation quick, not wasting YOUR time. He listens to YOUR concerns, & provides YOU with options straight away. Once I made MY choice he got me on his schedule an entire month sooner than expected on MY request. The staff is so helpful & caring! I can’t say enough great things about his selflessness & compassion to his clients! I am so grateful for his expertise. I saw 4 other doctors & or emergency room visits, all to be blown off, none who gave me options! One said I had heart issues, another diverticulitis, another to sleep in my blood using a mat & last quit. He can help YOU change YOUR life & quickly! So far I am extremely happy with him, it’s never fun getting paps, biopsy, colps, ect…. I feel he is making all the right moves for my sake & getting down to the very issues! Great doctor! Thanks :)
About Dr. Constantine Economus, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth Health Center
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- College of Wooster
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Economus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Economus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Economus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Economus has seen patients for Mastodynia, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Economus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Economus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Economus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Economus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Economus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.