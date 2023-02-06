See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Youngstown, OH
Dr. Constantine Economus, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (35)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Constantine Economus, MD

Dr. Constantine Economus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Salem Regional Medical Center, Surgical Hospital At Southwoods and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Economus' Office Locations

    7641 Market St Ste 3, Youngstown, OH 44512 (330) 884-2400
    Jyotindra P. Shah M.d. Inc.
    1026 Boardman Canfield Rd, Youngstown, OH 44512 (330) 884-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital
  • Salem Regional Medical Center
  • Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
  • Trumbull Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 06, 2023
    Ashley Angeli — Feb 06, 2023
    About Dr. Constantine Economus, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    29 years of experience
    English
    1730170432
    Education & Certifications

    St Elizabeth Health Center
    Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    College of Wooster
