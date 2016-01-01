See All General Surgeons in Maywood, IL
Dr. Constantine Godellas, MD

General Surgery
Map Pin Small Maywood, IL
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Constantine Godellas, MD

Dr. Constantine Godellas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Godellas works at Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital in Maywood, IL with other offices in Burr Ridge, IL and Melrose Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Godellas' Office Locations

    Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital
    2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 327-3430
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Loyola University Medical Center
    6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 327-3040
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Regional Medical Group at Marianjoy Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
    701 W North Ave, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 681-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Constantine Godellas, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740251222
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Godellas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Godellas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Godellas has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Godellas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Godellas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godellas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godellas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godellas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

