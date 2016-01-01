Overview of Dr. Constantine Godellas, MD

Dr. Constantine Godellas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Godellas works at Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital in Maywood, IL with other offices in Burr Ridge, IL and Melrose Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.