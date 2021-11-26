Overview of Dr. Constantine Gorelick, MD

Dr. Constantine Gorelick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.



Dr. Gorelick works at Center for Community Health at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Cancer, Excision of Cervix and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.