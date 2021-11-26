Dr. Constantine Gorelick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorelick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Constantine Gorelick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Constantine Gorelick, MD
Dr. Constantine Gorelick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Gorelick works at
Dr. Gorelick's Office Locations
Center for Community Health at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital515 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gorelick helped me navigate a very difficult time for me and my family. His expertise, professionalism and kindness is what made a difference in my life. I absolutely recommend him and grateful to have him as my surgeon and oncologist!
About Dr. Constantine Gorelick, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1700051612
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorelick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorelick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorelick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorelick has seen patients for Uterine Cancer, Excision of Cervix and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorelick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorelick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorelick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorelick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorelick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.