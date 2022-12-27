Overview of Dr. Constantine Harris, MD

Dr. Constantine Harris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Harris works at Center For Urologic Care in Wyomissing, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.