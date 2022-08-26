Dr. Constantine Kitsos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitsos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Constantine Kitsos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Constantine Kitsos, MD
Dr. Constantine Kitsos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami Shores, FL. They completed their residency with Loyola U
Dr. Kitsos works at
Dr. Kitsos' Office Locations
Constantine N. Kitsos, MD9000 Ne 2nd Ave, Miami Shores, FL 33138 Directions (305) 754-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kitsos?
A friend of mine has been in Dr Constantine Kitsos for a face lift 3 years ago and she still looks like a teenager.. Amazing.
About Dr. Constantine Kitsos, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Greek
- 1194758078
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kitsos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kitsos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kitsos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kitsos works at
Dr. Kitsos speaks Greek.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitsos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitsos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kitsos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kitsos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.