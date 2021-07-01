See All Podiatrists in Chesterfield, MO
Super Profile

Dr. Constantine Kyramarios, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Constantine Kyramarios, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from William Scholl and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Progress West Hospital and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.

Dr. Kyramarios works at Foot Healers in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Foot Healers
    Foot Healers
1726 Clarkson Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • Progress West Hospital
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 01, 2021
    As usual, the staff (Angela and Susan) provided outstanding service as did Dr. Kyramarios. They constantly demonstrate that they really CARE about their patients. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Kyramarios to anyone requiring podiatry help.
    Walt Nathan — Jul 01, 2021
    About Dr. Constantine Kyramarios, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1033124888
    Education & Certifications

    • South Miami Hospital
    • William Scholl
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Constantine Kyramarios, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kyramarios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kyramarios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kyramarios works at Foot Healers in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Kyramarios’s profile.

    Dr. Kyramarios has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kyramarios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kyramarios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kyramarios.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kyramarios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kyramarios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

