Dr. Constantine Melitas, MD
Overview
Dr. Constantine Melitas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arroyo Grande, CA. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, Marian Regional Medical Center and French Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Melitas works at
Locations
Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Gastroenterology850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 220, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Coastal Surgical Institute921 Oak Park Blvd Ste 101, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions
Mission Hope Cancer Center1325 E Church St Ste 202, Santa Maria, CA 93454 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Constantine Melitas, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University|University Of Illinois/Chicago
- University of Chicago - Northshore
- SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- French Hospital Medical Center
