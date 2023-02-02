Dr. Constantine Palaskas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palaskas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Constantine Palaskas, MD
Overview of Dr. Constantine Palaskas, MD
Dr. Constantine Palaskas, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus.
Dr. Palaskas' Office Locations
Pacmed Clinics1101 Madison St Ste 301, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (888) 472-2633
Bellevue Office1200 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (206) 838-9595
Swedish Ear and Balance Clinic1600 E Jefferson St Ste 205, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 320-3900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
MultiCare ENT, Allergy & Med Aesthetics - Auburn310 6th St NE, Auburn, WA 98002 Directions (253) 545-5880
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Constantine Palaskas, MD
- Neurotology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Zurich
- University Wash Affil Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- University of Kansas
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Palaskas has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palaskas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Palaskas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palaskas.
