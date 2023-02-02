See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Constantine Palaskas, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus.

Dr. Palaskas works at Pacific Medical Centers in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA and Auburn, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Palaskas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pacmed Clinics
    1101 Madison St Ste 301, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 472-2633
  2. 2
    Bellevue Office
    1200 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 838-9595
  3. 3
    Swedish Ear and Balance Clinic
    1600 E Jefferson St Ste 205, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 320-3900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    MultiCare ENT, Allergy & Med Aesthetics - Auburn
    310 6th St NE, Auburn, WA 98002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 545-5880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Cherry Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Chevron Icon
Otorrhea Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Constantine Palaskas, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609834258
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Zurich
    Residency
    • University Wash Affil Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
