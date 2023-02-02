Overview of Dr. Constantine Palaskas, MD

Dr. Constantine Palaskas, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus.



Dr. Palaskas works at Pacific Medical Centers in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA and Auburn, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.