Dr. Constantine Plakas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Constantine Plakas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Plakas' Office Locations
1
Lee Memorial Health System2780 Cleveland Ave Ste 819, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 343-3800
2
Bonita Springs Family Practice Center10201 Arcos Ave Ste 202, Estero, FL 33928 Directions (239) 908-3938
3
Lee Health - Neurointerventional Radiology13685 Doctors Way Ste 350, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 343-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Plakas operated on me yesterday. I was in extreme pain I saw him late October and couldn’t get an outpatient surgery date I’m til December 12. He was worth the wait. Great bedside manner. I woke up this morning pain free without meds. He operated on me three years ago and received the same quality surgical experience.
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1013176734
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Neurosurgery
