Overview of Dr. Constantine Scordalakes, MD

Dr. Constantine Scordalakes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Scordalakes works at Women's Healthcare in Newburgh, IN with other offices in Henderson, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.