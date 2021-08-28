Dr. Constantine Tsamasfyros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsamasfyros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Constantine Tsamasfyros, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Constantine Tsamasfyros, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Tsamasfyros works at
Locations
Colorado Family Medicine PC4500 E 9th Ave Ste 220, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 322-2005
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Tsamasfyros saw my son via Telahealth services the same day my son tested positive for Covid 19. I appreciate him taking the time to add a new patient with his busy schedule.
- Geriatric Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1114989332
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Dr. Tsamasfyros has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsamasfyros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsamasfyros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsamasfyros works at
Dr. Tsamasfyros has seen patients for Influenza (Flu) and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsamasfyros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsamasfyros speaks Greek.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsamasfyros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsamasfyros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsamasfyros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsamasfyros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.