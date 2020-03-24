Dr. Constantino Costarangos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costarangos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Constantino Costarangos, MD
Overview of Dr. Constantino Costarangos, MD
Dr. Constantino Costarangos, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miami, FL. They graduated from BAY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Costarangos' Office Locations
Dr. Costarangos Constantino - MD10251 SW 72nd St Ste 101, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 274-9205
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
ive been to many doctors in the past few years . my experience with almost all of them was pretty bad , they seem to just care to charge my insurance , prescribe medication and next patient. Not at all my experience with Dr Constatino and his staff. He instantly took interest in my case. His front desk girls were awesome. They fought with my insurance which wouldn't approve my Ct scan and other test i needed done. Thank you Doctor and much thanks to you girls for all your help and interest in making sure i was taken care of. Thanks Aileen (la gata) you deserve a salary raise Yesenia (gatica) you rock!1 and Jennifer ( quiet one) was also very very helpful throughout this experience . I will definitely recommend this Doctor's office to all those who are in need of a good and respected professional like Doctor Constatino Costarango. Thanks!!
About Dr. Constantino Costarangos, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, German and Spanish
- 1730165200
Education & Certifications
- BAY MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costarangos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costarangos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costarangos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costarangos has seen patients for Bronchitis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Costarangos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Costarangos speaks German and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Costarangos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costarangos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costarangos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costarangos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.