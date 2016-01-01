Overview of Dr. Constantino Gulmatico Jr, MD

Dr. Constantino Gulmatico Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Gulmatico Jr works at Gulmatico Medical Associates in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.