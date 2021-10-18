See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Constantino Mendieta, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Constantino Mendieta, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (229)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Constantino Mendieta, MD

Dr. Constantino Mendieta, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Mendieta works at 4 Beauty Aesthetic Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Mendieta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4Beauty Aesthetic Institute for Plastic Surgery
    2310 S DIXIE HWY, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 860-0717

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Acne
Age Spots
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Adult Acne
Age Spots
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 229 ratings
    Patient Ratings (229)
    5 Star
    (215)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mendieta?

    Oct 18, 2021
    This mom of 4 got her BBL from Dr. Mendieta 2 weeks ago and could not be happier with the choice. I am obviously still healing, but it's feeling and looking way better each day. It looked great to me 2 days in tbh! Dr. Mendieta knows how to make your body look natural and beautiful. He is a great surgeon.
    — Oct 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Constantino Mendieta, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Constantino Mendieta, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mendieta to family and friends

    Dr. Mendieta's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mendieta

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Constantino Mendieta, MD.

    About Dr. Constantino Mendieta, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114985199
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Constantino Mendieta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendieta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mendieta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mendieta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mendieta works at 4 Beauty Aesthetic Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mendieta’s profile.

    229 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendieta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendieta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendieta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendieta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Constantino Mendieta, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.