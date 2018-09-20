See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Constantino Pena, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
3.8 (5)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Constantino Pena, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Pena works at Radiology Associate So FL in Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL and Homestead, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Biopsy, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Hospital of Miami
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 596-5990
  2. 2
    South Miami Hospital
    6200 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 662-8171
  3. 3
    Homestead Hospital
    975 Baptist Way, Homestead, FL 33033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 596-7050
  4. 4
    West Kendall Baptist Hospital
    9555 SW 162nd Ave, Miami, FL 33196 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 596-7050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Biopsy
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Thyroid Biopsy
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 20, 2018
    This doctor saved my life, he is excellent. R. Martinez
    R. Martinez in Miami — Sep 20, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Constantino Pena, MD
    About Dr. Constantino Pena, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821070301
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Constantino Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pena has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pena has seen patients for Thyroid Biopsy, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

