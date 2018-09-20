Dr. Constantino Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Constantino Pena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Constantino Pena, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Pena works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Hospital of Miami8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 596-5990
-
2
South Miami Hospital6200 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 662-8171
-
3
Homestead Hospital975 Baptist Way, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (786) 596-7050
-
4
West Kendall Baptist Hospital9555 SW 162nd Ave, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (786) 596-7050
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pena?
This doctor saved my life, he is excellent. R. Martinez
About Dr. Constantino Pena, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1821070301
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pena has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pena works at
Dr. Pena has seen patients for Thyroid Biopsy, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.