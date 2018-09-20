Overview

Dr. Constantino Pena, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Pena works at Radiology Associate So FL in Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL and Homestead, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Biopsy, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

