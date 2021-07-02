Dr. Constanze Rayhrer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rayhrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Constanze Rayhrer, MD
Overview of Dr. Constanze Rayhrer, MD
Dr. Constanze Rayhrer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Dr. Rayhrer works at
Dr. Rayhrer's Office Locations
-
1
C. S Rayhrer MD A Professional Corp.2605 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 648-2227
-
2
Centers For Family Health422 Arneill Rd Ste B, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 482-1282Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 7:00pm
-
3
Midtown Medical Group168 N Brent St Ste 302, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 652-6373
-
4
Cmh Center for Family Health - Santa Paula242 E Harvard Blvd Ste C, Santa Paula, CA 93060 Directions (805) 525-9595
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rayhrer?
Dr. Rayhrer is an excellent surgeon. She is highly skilled in all aspects of surgery and oncology. An excellent and compassionate diagnostician she is the BEST in her field. Our area is blessed to have her as a medical resource. I trust her judgement explicitly.
About Dr. Constanze Rayhrer, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1730286402
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rayhrer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rayhrer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rayhrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rayhrer works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rayhrer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rayhrer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rayhrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rayhrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.