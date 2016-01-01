Dr. Medrano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Consuelito Medrano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Consuelito Medrano, MD
Dr. Consuelito Medrano, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Medrano's Office Locations
Waterbury Radiation Oncology Associates1075 CHASE PKWY, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 591-3077
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Consuelito Medrano, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1578664645
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medrano has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medrano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
