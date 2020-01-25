See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Manchester, NH
Dr. Consuelo Alvarez, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Consuelo Alvarez, MD

Dr. Consuelo Alvarez, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.

Dr. Alvarez works at Senior Health Primary Care in Manchester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hypothyroidism and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Alvarez's Office Locations

    Jwalant Vadalia MD PC
    138 Webster St, Manchester, NH 03104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 663-7030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Catholic Medical Center
  • Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
  • Elliot Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Hypothyroidism
Anxiety
Arthritis
Constipation
Insomnia
Asthma
Vertigo
Bedsores
Cough
Diarrhea
Ear Ache
Fever
Gout
Headache
Hives
Migraine
Nausea
Polyuria
Rash
Shingles
Tremor
Wheezing
Bird Flu
Bunion
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Obesity
Ringworm
Rosacea
Stye
Tinnitus
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 25, 2020
    Dr Alvarez diagnosed my brain tumor when others told me I had vertigo. I knew it was something else and after seeing Dr Alvarez I was able to have the tumor surgically removed and now feel fine. Since that I trust her to take my complaints seriously. She is terrific
    Jude — Jan 25, 2020
    About Dr. Consuelo Alvarez, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1578537254
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Consuelo Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alvarez works at Senior Health Primary Care in Manchester, NH. View the full address on Dr. Alvarez’s profile.

    Dr. Alvarez has seen patients for Anemia, Hypothyroidism and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Alvarez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

