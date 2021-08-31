Dr. Huang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conway Huang, MD
Overview
Dr. Conway Huang, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
1
Kirklin Clinic2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 801-8000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
2
University of Alabama At Birmingham619 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-6405
3
Uab Neurosurgery510 20th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 801-8406
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Conway Huang removed a squamous growth from my nose two weeks ago, he closed the wound artfully, and now you can't even see the incision site without searching for it.His bedside manner is excellent and he is a great communicator.This was my second surgery on my nose and he deserves six stars in my book! Thank you Dr. Huang!
About Dr. Conway Huang, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1891723821
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
