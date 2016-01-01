Dr. Copelin Seymour, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seymour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Copelin Seymour, DDS
Overview
Dr. Copelin Seymour, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mequon, WI.
Dr. Seymour works at
Locations
-
1
ForwardDental Mequon6048 W Mequon Rd, Mequon, WI 53092 Directions (262) 261-3009
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Delta Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seymour?
About Dr. Copelin Seymour, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1861869158
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seymour accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Seymour using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Seymour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seymour works at
Dr. Seymour has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seymour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seymour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seymour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.