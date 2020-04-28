Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Copper Newman, MD
Overview of Dr. Copper Newman, MD
Dr. Copper Newman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN.
Galen Medical Group Obgyn1651 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 201, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 899-9133
Galen Medical Group PC4976 Alpha Ln, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 308-0280
Mountain View Medicine9309 APISON PIKE, Ooltewah, TN 37363 Directions (423) 551-3562Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Parkridge East Hospital941 Spring Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37412 Directions (423) 894-7870
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Copper Newman is one of the best!!!! She takes time listening to you and never rushes you!!! She will try everything to help you!!!!! I wish every doctor had her heart!!!!!
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman works at
Dr. Newman has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.